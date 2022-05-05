Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.69.

PII stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,198,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

