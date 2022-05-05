Poshmark (POSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 75,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.