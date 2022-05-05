Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

PBPB opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

