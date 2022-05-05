PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.