PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

