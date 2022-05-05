PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $285,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $299,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 68.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 415,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

