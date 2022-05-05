Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) is set to release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

