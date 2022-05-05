Privia Health Group (PRVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

