Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.