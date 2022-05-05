Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
