Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.46.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PCOR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

