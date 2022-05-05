Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

PCOR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

