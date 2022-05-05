Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

PLD stock opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

