ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.