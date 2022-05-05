ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of PRQR opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

