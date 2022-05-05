ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProQR Therapeutics.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.
Shares of PRQR opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.
About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.