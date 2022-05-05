Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,054,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 391,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRSR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

