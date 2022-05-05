Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Critical Review

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09% REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57%

Proterra has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 5.96 -$250.01 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 61,450.18 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

Proterra has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proterra and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.13%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 389.58%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Proterra.

Summary

Proterra beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

