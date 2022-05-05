Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will announce $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $59.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

PRTA opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. State Street Corp grew its position in Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Prothena by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145,799 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

