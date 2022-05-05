Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $106.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.