Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
