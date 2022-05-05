Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

