Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Cut to €15.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Proximus stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.0935 dividend. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

