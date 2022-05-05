Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:PHCF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.