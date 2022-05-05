Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PHCF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

