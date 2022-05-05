Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of PULM opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.