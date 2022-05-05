PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,079,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

