PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PHM opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.