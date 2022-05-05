PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

