PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 8.98. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

In other news, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

