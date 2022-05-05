Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Q BioMed stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

