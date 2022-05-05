Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for comScore in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in comScore by 19.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in comScore by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

