Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.