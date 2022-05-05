Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.28 million and a PE ratio of -41.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.