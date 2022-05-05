Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.17. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$15.15 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

