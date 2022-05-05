Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.97.

ABNB opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

