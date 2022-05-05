Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.74 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.44. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

