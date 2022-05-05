Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Decreased by Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

BEN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,538,000 after buying an additional 436,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

