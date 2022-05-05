Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE HUN opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

