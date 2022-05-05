Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Increased by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Torrid has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
