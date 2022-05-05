Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.