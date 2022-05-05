Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Timken has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

