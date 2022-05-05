Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Decreased by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE CFP opened at C$26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.93. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.