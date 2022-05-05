Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Decreased by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$218.00.

TSE:CJT opened at C$154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$172.54. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.