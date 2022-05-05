Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Raised by Analyst

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

OMF opened at $49.54 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.