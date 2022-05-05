Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

