Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Boosted by Wedbush

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.