Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

