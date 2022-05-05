Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Reduced by Analyst

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

