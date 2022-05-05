Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Reduced by Raymond James

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WJX opened at C$22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.27 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.73. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$18.73 and a 1 year high of C$29.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

