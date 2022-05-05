Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Lifted by William Blair

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.81. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

