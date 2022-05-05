Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut by Analyst

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $411.31 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $381.11 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

