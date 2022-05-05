Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Issued By William Blair

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Resideo Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 602.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 253.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.