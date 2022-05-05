Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.45.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $257.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $227.49 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

